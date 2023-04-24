Hyderabad: Locals demand unrestricted access to reopened roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Hyderabad : Following the Ministry of Defence (MoD) directive to reopen five public roads with immediate effect, locals in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have urged officials to open them completely without imposing any restrictions. They have also demanded the reinstating of 211M, 24E/E, and a few other buses in these stretches.

The five roads that have remained closed for several years over security concerns are Ammuguda road, Byam road, Albain road, Empress road, Protenee road, and Richardson road. While the decision to reopen them has been welcomed by locals, they are concerned about the possibility of commuting restrictions being imposed by military authorities without notice.

"We want uninterrupted access without any restrictions, as it was in the recent past. SCB has seen rapid growth, and around 800 residential colonies have been developed, resulting in heavy traffic on these lanes," said C S Chandrashekar, Secretary, Federation of North Eastern colonies of Secunderabad.

Moreover, the locals are also demanding that the few important buses that used to ply in these stretches earlier be restored. "As the wall has been raised in Lakdawala gate, a few buses that include 211M, 24E/E, 3P, 24EE, 34E should be reinstated as locals of these areas are facing problems in commuting to different parts of the city. In this regard, we have also submitted a representation letter to the TSRTC to reinstate the buses," added Chandrashekar.

Members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Citizen's Welfare Association welcomed the MoD's decision to reopen the five roads but emphasised that the move should not be a mere formality. They urged officials to envelope a medium-term plan to widen and strengthen all roads in SCB, which would open up huge opportunities for the development of northern parts of the city on par with other areas.