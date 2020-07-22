Hyderabad: Locals take up cudgels against Coronavirus

Hyderabad: To contain the Covid spread in their locality, the residents of Qadar Bagh in the Old City have initiated several measures like spraying disinfectant across colonies, creating awareness about coronavirus infection, including dos and don'ts and ensuring that all families have enough ration to sustain. The locals took upon themselves the responsibility of keeping their home, locality and the inhabitants safe from the deadly coronavirus.



"We have been distributing ration essentials and cooked food to the needy during the lockdown, we have decided to take a step further in protecting our entire area. So, instead of burdening the civic authorities to sanitise the locality, we decided to disinfect the entire area on our own and help the government from our side as being responsible citizens," said Khalida Parveen, a social activist and a resident of Qadar Bagh.

"So far we are not taking any donations, we are chipping in money from our pockets for all the sanitization material and maintenance. We have purchased one spraying can and are planning to buy more in the coming days. Each spraying costs anywhere around Rs 2,000 to 2,500 depending on its capacity and use," adds Khalida.

There are around 10,000 people residing in Qatar Bagh keeping that in mind the volunteers have started spraying disinfectant once a week along with door-to-door awareness drive and other activities.

"With the help of two of our enthusiastic volunteers Farooq Ahmed and Shaik Waheed we gathered a team of young volunteers for this task in the name of youth welfare QadarBagh. We request youngsters from across the city to take this as an example and do something for their locality as well. In the near future we would increase our radius and add neighbouring areas as well," concludes Khalida.