Hyderabad: Lorry mows down man in LB Nagar

In a tragic incident, a man was mowed down a lorry in LB Nagar on Hyderabad-Vijayawada on Thursday. The incident occurred when the lorry and tractor collided head on. Three others who were also injured in the mishap were shifted to a hospital for treatment.



According to the Hayathnagar inspector Surender Goud, four daily wagers were heading to Hayathnagar in a tractor from Amberpet. While the tractor was taking a U-turn near a school in Pedha Amberpet, a lorry hit the vehicle from the rear end.

The man identified as Repani Yellappa (32) was dead on the spot while Shankar (40) and Nagaraju (42), Ramu (32) suffered injuries.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

In another road accident case, two people died after the bike they were riding on skidded following the vehicle engulfed in fire and a youngster completely burnt in the fire. The details of the victims are yet to be known.