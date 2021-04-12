Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Man accidentally falls while jumping across buildings, dies

Hyderabad: Man accidentally falls while jumping across buildings, dies
x
Highlights

A man in his mid-twenties died after accidentally falling from a building while he was trying to jump from one building to another.

A man in his mid-twenties died after accidentally falling from a building while he was trying to jump from one building to another. The incident took place at Venkatagiri here on Monday.

The man who is yet to be identified, is suspected to be a thief was found dead by local people near a multi-storied building. The man suffered serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body causing his death instantaneous.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information from the people and examined the area. They shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and launched an investigation. A case has been registered.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X