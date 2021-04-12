Hyderabad: Man accidentally falls while jumping across buildings, dies

A man in his mid-twenties died after accidentally falling from a building while he was trying to jump from one building to another. The incident took place at Venkatagiri here on Monday.

The man who is yet to be identified, is suspected to be a thief was found dead by local people near a multi-storied building. The man suffered serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body causing his death instantaneous.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving information from the people and examined the area. They shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and launched an investigation. A case has been registered.