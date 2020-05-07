Hyderabad: Man arrested for bid to rape minor

Hyderabad: In an utter act of disgrace, a person identified as Shakeel, allegedly made an attempt to rape a minor aged 16 at her residence in Malakpet on Wednesday night.

According to city Police, the accused person physically assaulted the minor when she was alone at her home. However, when she made noise, he escaped from the scene of offence.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, the accused was arrested on Thursday morning.