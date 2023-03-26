Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident at Rajendranagar
- The man Anji (32), sustained injuries after falling from the bike and died on the spot
- A case is registered and the auto driver taken into custody
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a motorist died in a road accident involving a bike and auto rickshaw at Rajendranagar on Sunday morning.
The man Anji (32), sustained injuries after falling from the bike and died on the spot.
On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered and the auto driver taken into custody. The auto is also seized.
