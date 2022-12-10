Hyderabad: Man ends life over ill health in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: Upset over life and his ill health, a man allegedly committed suicide in his house at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Thursday night.

Police said that the man identified as Ravi Kumar (35), who was working at hardware shop and was upset for some time, hanged himself in his bedroom. No suicide note was found.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating. The body was shifted to nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier in the year, a software engineer committed suicide at Mayuri colony in Miyapur. The man was identified as Shashank Chowdary (30). According to the police, Shashank Chowdary, a native of Ongole is residing in Hyderabad while working as a software engineer in a firm in the city. It is learned that Chowdary has been suffering from health issues for some time now which slipped him into depression. On January 18, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room.

He was found dead by his family members who informed the police. The Miyapur police took up an investigation and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered by the police. Last week, a software engineer committed suicide by hanging at his apartment in Kondapur. The techie is said to have depressed over extreme work pressure. He was identified as Roop Kishore Singh. Singh left a message to his family before taking the extreme step.