Hyderabad: Man fined of Rs 1 lakh for releasing water on road

Hyderabad: A building owner was fined of Rs 1 lakh by the GHMC officials on Tuesday for releasing water onto the road near Hanuman temple in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad.

The owner released the water accumulated in the cellar of the building cellar onto the outer ring road service road with a motor. On a complaint from the commuters, the traffic police asked the management to stop the water release which fell on deaf ears. Later, the police alerted the GHMC who levied a fine on the Vasavi GP Trends owner Sudhakar Reddy under section 674 of the GHMC Act.

The GHMC officials said that the building owner had also behaved in the same manner several times. As he did not comply with the orders, GHMC zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran fined the owner.

Several complaints are being registered with the GHMC of traffic jam, skidding of bikes due to the release of water onto the roads. The GHMC warned that stern action will be taken against building owners who cause hindrance to road users and damage public roads.