Hyderabad: Man held for forging government's order on wineshops opening

The Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday arrested a man for forging the government's order on wineshops opening in the state.

The man who was working in a finance company created a government order regarding wine shops opening in Telangana during the lockdown. The fake GO widely circulated on social media and led to tipplers to crowd at the liquor shops.

The CCS police said that the man identified as Sunny saw the fake GO on Twitter and shared in Whatsapp groups. The people in the group further shared the government order on different groups making the news viral.

Soon after it went viral, the police registered a case against unknown persons and later arrested Sunny after an investigation. "His phone was seized and the forensic experts are finding out if he had prepared the fake GO or downloaded it from Twitter," said KVM Prasad, ACP Cyber Crime.