Hyderabad: Man held for sexually assaulting step-daughter

A 40-year-old was arrested by the police on Friday for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old step-daughter.

According to the Tappachabutra police, the accused allegedly threatened the girl and sexually assaulted the victim multiple times in the house, in the absence of her mother.

The incident came to fore when the girl's mother noticed her crying and inquired the reason. On learning the cause, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the police sent the girl to the hospital for a medical examination and the suspect was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.