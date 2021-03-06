Hyderabad: Man impersonating as KTR's PA held for extortion

The city task force police on Saturday arrested a man, a former Ranji cricketer for cheating people by impersonating personal assistant of Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao and extorting money.

Nagaraju is said to have collected the money from corporate hospitals and businessmen posing as the minister's PA. The police said that Nagaraju contacted the corporate hospitals and company executives by their contact number provided on the concerned websites.

"Nagaraju managed to collect Rs 39.22 lakh from nine companies on the guise of putting up companies' hoardings at the LB Stadium," the police said who seized Rs 10 lakh from the accused.

The police said that Nagaraju had involved in 10 cases in the past. He had played as Ranji cricketer from Andhra Pradesh between 2014-16. His native place is Yavvaripeta of Srikakulam district.