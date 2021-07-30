Hyderabad: Man kills girlfriend, commits suicide later in Madhapur

A man killed his girlfriend and later committed suicide here at a hotel in Madhapur on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Santoshi and Ramulu, natives of Mahabubnagar district.



Ramulu is said to have booked a room in Lemontree hotel at Madhapur on Thursday afternoon. Later, Ramulu found hanging from the ceiling while his girlfriend was found dead in the bathroom.

The police said that Ramulu slit throat of Santoshi and after confirming that she was dead, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The Madhapur police registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were sent to a hospital for autopsy.