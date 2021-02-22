Hyderabad: Man kills wife suspecting infidelity in Jagtial

A drunkard hacked his wife to death suspecting infidelity in Cherlapally of Velagatoor Mandal of Jagtial district on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Shankaraiah got married to Sujatha of Cherlapally 16 years ago and the couple has two sons. Later, Shankariah migrated to Mumbai to earn a living and neglected his family after getting addicted to alcohol.

He returned home a week ago and picked up a quarrel with his wife on Sunday night following which the latter stayed at the neighbour's home at night. Suspecting her wife having an extramarital affair, Shankaraiah who was in an inebriated state attacked his wife with a sickle when she returned home in the morning.

He then surrendered before the police and confessed to killing his wife. The police registered a case and are probing.