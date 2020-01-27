Hyderabad: MANUU Celebrates Republic Day

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University celebrated 71st Republic Day on Sunday. Professor Ayub Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor unfurled the national tricolour in front of the Administrative Building, MANUU Campus. Students presented National Anthem.

For the first time, Cadets from newly established NCC Subunit of MANUU participated in the parade. During the salute, the cadets also carried guns provided by the Military. Professor Ayub Khan, while delivering the Republic day message said that we need not talk only about darkness but also, we shall look at the brighter pastures. Our country has made considerable progress in the last 70 years since independence and now we have proper infrastructure for living and learning. Now it is our responsibility to protect it and take it further, he added.

He also congratulated the new cadets for participating for the first time. He also conveyed greetings from the Vice-Chancellor. Later cultural programmes of students organized by Centre for Urdu Culture Studies held at DDE auditorium.

NCC Cadet Adiba Naseem read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India to the students and staff members. Documentary consisting of last letters written by Martyrs of freedom struggle was also presented by Instructional Media Centre of MANUU.