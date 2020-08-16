Hyderabad: Martyred Santosh's wife appointed Deputy Collector

Hyderabad: Martyred Colonel Santosh Babu's wife Santoshi on Saturday joined the government service as Deputy Collector. She submitted her joining report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the latter's office in the Secretariat.



On compassionate grounds, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had appointed Santoshi as Group one officer after her husband Santosh martyred in the recent clashes on the Indo-China border. She will undergo training before assuming charge as Deputy Collector in the Revenue department.