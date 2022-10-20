Hyderabad: Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi land restored

Hyderabad: After a joint survey of the Qutb Shahi Masjid at Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam on Wednesday was held by the officials of Telangana State Wakf Board, Revenue department, Municipality and Ranga Reddy district, it was ascertained that the survey number 82 belongs to the Qutb Shahi mosque.

According to the Wakf Board, various department officials held an inspection and surveyed the land and after verifying the land documents and the survey numbers in surroundings of the Qutb Shahi Masjid it was declared that the 32 guntas land belongs to the mosque and remaining 2 guntas was acquisition in road widening which would be compensated by Serilingampally Municipality to Wakf Board.

The extent of land was measured by the Revenue officials along with Wakf Board officials in the presence of Chandrakala RDO Rajendranagar, TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan and MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and other officials. "After the survey, Wakf Board sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 lakh for the reconstruction of the boundary wall," said Masiullah.

He said, "The police along with the members of the temple committee were asked to shift the recently constructed structure on the mosque land."

The Qutb Shahi Masjid land row began on October 16 after a group of trespassers entered the Qutb Shahi Masjid land and broke the compound wall of the mosque premises and forcibly installed a structure in the premises.