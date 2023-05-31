Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at timber depot in LB Nagar

Hyderabad : Panic triggered after a massive fire broke out at a timber depot in LB Nagar late on Tuesday evening. The flames very soon spread to the adjacent Intergrated Automobiles building.

According to the eyewitnesses, initially, billows of smoke went up from the timber depot, followed by flames catching up from 100 to 300 meters spread on four sides. This resulted in the fires spreading to the adjacent ‘CAR -O-MAN’, a car garage and the Integrated Automobiles building. Residents in the adjacent apartments faced a tough time as the smoke entered their homes and caused suffocation.

Fire tenders from LB Nagar, Hayatnagar and the adjacent areas were rushed to the spot. The fire brigade and the disaster response teams reached the accident spot and tried to contain the flames to the adjacent buildings. As a measure of precaution, residents in the apartments close by were asked to move to safety.

Until the last reports came in, the flames spread to the car showroom turning around 40 cars into ashes and no one was present either in the timber depot or the car garage at the time of incident. No causalities were reported.

Preliminary reports indicated that the fire accident might have been caused due to short circuit or a cylinder blast from cars in the garage resulting in the quick spread of the flames. The police and fire officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. The initial losses estimated in the fire accident are put around Rs 1 crore.