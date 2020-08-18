Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Ram Mohan holds meeting with Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Ram Mohan conducted a meeting with Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem and CEO Mohammed Qasim and officials of GHMC and HMDA at Wakf Board in Nampally on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed arranging geo-tagging for the Wakf properties to save them from encroachment, and also discussed about the problems that are being faced in day-to-day works of GHMC in regard to Wakf properties. He requested the Wakf authorities to cooperate.

It was discussed that part of land be acquired for laying of flyover bridge on the attached land of Dargah Hazrat Rajdhar Sahab situated at ORR Junction Gachibowli, Serililngampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district, which is notified waqf property. It is learnt that GHMC authorities paid compensation to private parties, despite objections raised by the Waqf Board.

A part of land attached to Masjid-e-Qutubshahi situated at Malkamcheru, Manikonda Jagir was affected due to roade widening to an extent 634.00 guntas. Mohd Saleem said at the meeting that "it is a 400-year-old mosque. Its attached land boundary wall has been demolished." The GHMC assured they would reconstruct the boundary wall, he informed.

Saleem said that many Dargah chilla and masjids were affected by road widening which is highly objectionable. Waqf Board has not allowed demolition of any dargah and graves for road widening.

S Devendar Reddy, the Chief City Planning officer, A Kodanda Ram Reddy, the Deputy City Planner, S Venkat Ram Reddy, the Superintendent Engineer, and others attended the meeting.