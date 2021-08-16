Hyderabad mayor Vijaya Laxmi hands over 2BHK houses to kin of men who died in manhole

The state government has sanctioned double bedroom houses to the family members of the victims who died after entering a manhole in Padmavathi Nagar last week.



G Vijaya Laxmi, mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) handed over the sanction letters to the kin of the victims in the presence of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy. The houses were given at Jai Bhavani Nagar, Vanasthalipuram.

The mayor said that the houses have been sanctioned on the instruction of Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao. Earlier, the government had already extended Rs 15 lakh financial assistance to the each family.

The victims, Ananthaiah and Shiva entered the manhole on August 3 to clean it and died.