Hyderabad: MEC opens admission counselling for B.Tech

Hyderabad: The Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) has announced the first phase of admission counselling for admission into the 4-year B.Tech programme at its Hyderabad campus.

In a statement, MEC Director, Dr Yajulu Medury said that the first phase of admission counselling is open for the academic session 2020-2024 and it will be completely online this year, due to the coronavirus lockdown. The statement further read that 'Prospective students applying online through the admissions portal at www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in by May 10, 2020 (Monday) will be eligible for this round of counselling. Admissions into the programme will be based on the JEE Mains percentile secured in Jan'20 by the applicants.'

The four academic disciplines offered in its B.Tech Programme include Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering. The admissions will be granted based on either JEE Mains (Qualify in JEE Main examination: and eligible to write the JEE Advanced 2020 exam) or valid SAT Subject Test Scores or SAT Scores or ACT scores.