Hyderabad: Medical JAC urges Eatala to address their issues

Hyderabad: Medical JAC delegation comprising doctors, nurses, paramedical staff as well as gazetted and non-gazetted officers called on Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday.

They gave a representation to the minister about their various pending issues and appealed to him to address them on a war footing basis.

The delegation comprising Dr Bongu Ramesh, Dr B Narahari and others also appealed to the minister to stop the proposed rationalisation of human resources in Public Health wing until the creation of basic cadre strength.

Meanwhile, Rajender visited NIMS hospital to pay respects to Dr A K Meena, whose mortal remains reached the city from London on Saturday morning.