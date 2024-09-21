Hyderabad: Meet held on ‘green education’

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar praised the youth for their dedication to addressing climate change and urged educational institutions to adopt comprehensive sustainability frameworks. He also highlighted the pivotal role of young people in shaping a greener future and called for continued support for climate education.

Santosh attended the 6th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) 2024 supported by UNESCO, themed ‘Greening Education for a Sustainable Future’.

The session highlighted the need to integrate sustainability principles into educational systems and cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious individuals ready to tackle global challenges.