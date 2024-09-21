Live
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system
- FIIs infuse Rs 14,064 crore in Indian equity market this week, buying to continue
- No expectations from new Delhi CM, says Cong leader ahead of Atishi's swearing in
- Third Boat Successfully Removed from Prakasam Barrage
- Australia await Ashleigh Gardner’s availability for second T20I against NZ
- Can video games help relieve post-traumatic stress symptoms?
- Yemen's Houthis outline conditions for peace with government
- Super League Kerala: Malappuram FC share point with Thrissur Magic FC after draw
- US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century
- 'Don’t be afraid to go over the top': Shastri's advice to Kohli
Just In
Hyderabad: Meet held on ‘green education’
Highlights
Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar praised the youth for their dedication to addressing climate change and urged educational...
Hyderabad: Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar praised the youth for their dedication to addressing climate change and urged educational institutions to adopt comprehensive sustainability frameworks. He also highlighted the pivotal role of young people in shaping a greener future and called for continued support for climate education.
Santosh attended the 6th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) 2024 supported by UNESCO, themed ‘Greening Education for a Sustainable Future’.
The session highlighted the need to integrate sustainability principles into educational systems and cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious individuals ready to tackle global challenges.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS