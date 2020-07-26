Hyderabad: Mega industrial park to come up in city soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has announced that the government will set up a mega industrial park on a sprawling 3,600 acres at Chandanavelli in Greater Hyderabad limits and also develop a 4-lane highway between Shamshabad and the proposed industrial park soon.

KTR on Saturday laid foundation stone for Welspun Textile industry and also inaugurated Welspun flooring company established at upcoming Chandanavalli Industrial park.

The company has set up an integrated flooring solutions plant with an investment of Rs 1,114 crore and textile manufacturing unit at Rs 400 crore. KTR assured to arrange all the facilities for companies that are willing to invest in Telangana. Necessary infrastructure like road network, water supply and power network will be provided in the industrial park, he said big investments in the manufacturing sector will also help to generate more employment opportunities to the local people.

State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that the TS iPAss policy is helping to attract huge investments from big industries. Welspun Group Chairman Balakrishna Goenka was also present.