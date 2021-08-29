Hyderabad Meteorological dept. predicts heavy rains in Telangana for the next two days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains across Telangana for the next three days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. According to the forecast, one or two places will receive heavy to very heavy rains, while others will receive thunder and lightning along with the gusty wind. The erstwhile Khammam, Warangal, Medak, and Mahabubnagar districts are likely to receive heavy rains next three days.



On the other hand, the downpour is reported in Hyderabad on Saturday. Heavy rains in several places flooded the roads inundating Bandlaguda, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Secunderabad and Maredpally. The traffic disrupted in Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Somajiguda and Kukatpalli.



Heavy rains lashed Khammam district along with Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar on Saturday. Shadnagar in Rangareddy district received maximum rainfall of 5.5 cm, Sarurnagar 5.2 cm, Madgul, Nandigama of Bhupalapally and Bantwar 4.8 cm in the last 24 hours, the Met office said. It is known that it has been raining in many parts of Telangana for the last three days. Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad yesterday and Ghanpur in Janagaon district and Kamareddy received maximum rainfall of 7 cm on Saturday due to low pressure. Bhupalapalli district.