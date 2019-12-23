Hyderabad metro to launch cashless transaction facility for ticket sale

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director, NVS Reddy is set to launch QR-based ticket mobile ticketing facility at Hitec-city metro station today with an aim to go for cashless transactions.

Passengers can buy the ticket online and get into the metro by scanning the QR code at the station. However, those who are unaware of it can buy the tickets at station.

Around 4 lakh people are travelling in metro everyday and the metro stations are seen with rush during the peak hours with passengers forming a queue for the tickets. The QR based ticketing will help the passengers to avoid forming a queue which in turn decreases the waiting time.

Currently, the HMRL is running the metro services from 6 am to 11 pm in view of the heavy footfall at the metro stations.