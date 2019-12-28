Hyderabad: Million march against CAA deferred as HC adjourns plea

Million March called by the joint action committee of Muslim organizations today has been postponed after the High Court adjourned a petition filed against the rejection of police permission for the rally to December 31.

After the court's decision, the JAC will announce a fresh date for the march. Multiple petitions have been filed challenging the denial of police permission. One petition filed by Mohammad Mustaq Malik asked the court not to permit the police to interfere in the march.

However, the court said that the march could not take place without police as it is a large gathering of people and adjourned the plea to December 31.

On Friday, the Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar reiterated that no permission will be given to the Million March on Tank Bund today. "Hyderabad city police has not given permission for any rally, march or procession for December 28. Please don't get carried away by any fake news, rumours or propaganda," the tweet reads.





Press Release from CP office



Anjani Kumar IPS

CP Hyderabad. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 27, 2019



