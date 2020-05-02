Hyderabad: Minister Eatala Rajender fires neglect salvo at Centre

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender sharply reacted to criticism by Opposition parties-BJP and Congress-on Telangana government's handling of Covid-19 situation and doubts expressed citing less number of sample tests being done here compared to other States. He felt it was BJP-led Centre's negligence and irresponsible attitude that led to present crisis as Markaz meet was allowed in Delhi despite corona pandemic across the world.



Talking to reporters here on Friday, Eatala reminded that it was Telangana that alerted Centre on Markaz meet after a 10-member Indonesian group that came to Karimnagar from the Delhi congregation tested positive. He stated that it came to his notice that state BJP was enquiring from Delhi quarters whether the good feedback given by the Central team with regard to Telangana government's steps was true. " BJP's attitude looks strange. Does the party leadership want coronavirus cases to continue in Telangana. Does it want the lockdown and restrictions continue indefinitely and poor people suffer. This ploy of opposition parties to create obstacles to state government is not welcome as they should remember that people of the state were happy with what KCR govermment was doing for the last few weeks," Eatala said.

If not for timely and war-footing steps by the Telangana government, the state would have been at the first place in terms of highest number of cases and Hyderabad would have gone Kurnool and Guntur way where the cases are rising alarmingly, Eatala felt.

The health minister pointed out that CM K Chandrashekar Rao, from day one, was advocating that all political parties should rise above their interests and ideologies and wage a common fight to defeat Covid-19 and hence was supporting Centre and PM's actions and decisions on this. However, it looks like both BJP and Congress are not mindful or aware and have no responsibility to rise to this occasion, but only think of their self-interests, Eatala said.