Hyderabad: Minister Malla Reddy beats Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy on Saturday said that he has recovered from Covid-19 and healthy now.

The Minister said that he had undergone tests and was tested positive last Sunday. He said that he went into isolation after knowing about the test results. "I have no symptoms and have recovered now. No need to panic even if someone gets positive. We can recover with medicine and being strong," said Malla Reddy to his followers in a video message.

Scores of TRS leaders have tested positive for coronavirus in the recent time and most of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, another TRS MLA pilot Rohit Reddy was also tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted in a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.