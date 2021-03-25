Hyderabad: MLA Jagga Reddy demands Rs 1000 crore for Sangareddy development

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy on Thursday staged a protest along with his daughter Jaya Reddy at Dr BR Ambedkar statue near lower tank bund demanding the government to grant Rs 1000 crore for the development of Sangareddy constituency along with plots to the poor. Later, he took out a padayatra to the legislative assembly.

Speaking to the media at Gun Park, Jagga Reddy said that he did not get an opportunity to speak in the assembly on the issues pertaining to his constituency. "Proposals have been sent to grant a medical college to Sangareddy, however, the government allocated it to Siddipet. In 2013, 5,000 plots were distributed to the poor which were vacated by the TRS government after coming into power. There are 40,000 homeless people in Sangareddy," said Jagga Reddy.

He asserted that there was no response from the government when asked plots to the poor and Rs 2 crore for the development of the constituency. Jagga Reddy asked the government to respond to the concerns and address the issues pertaining to the Sangareddy constituency.