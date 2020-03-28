Hyderabad: MLA Kale Yadaiah takes part in awareness drive in Moinabad

Moinabad: MLA Kale Yadaiah along with MPP Nakshatram TRS mandal president Mahender Reddy, state senior leaders Kompally Anantha Reddy, sarpanches and others, participated in the awareness campaign on sensitising people about lockdown here on Friday. Kompally Anantha Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to the MLA, and a former sarpanch donated Rs 10, 000.

Masks for preventing Coronavirus were distributed at Moinabad MPDO Office. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the people should act in accordance with the directives of the government and ensure that they do not get out of the house to save their lives from being infected with Coronavirus. The government was taking every step to support the poor during the testing time, he assured.