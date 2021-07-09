Top
Hyderabad: MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao launches Pattana Pragathi programme

TRS Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao launched Pattana Pragathi programme here at JJ Nagar under 136th division of Yapral.

Later, Hanumantha Rao planted saplings under the government's Haritha Haram Programme and inaugurated CC road works worth Rs 15 lakh in JJ Nagar along with the corporator Meena Upender Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the government is striving hard for the welfare of the people.

Corporator Y Prem Kumar, DC Dasaratha, EE Lakshman, DE Suvarna, AE Srujana, Ravula Anjaiah, Karamchand, SR Prasad, Gopinath, Chenna Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Mahesh, Raju Tikkam and others were present.

