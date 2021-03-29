Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha got her first COVID-19 vaccine shot here at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday morning. Speaking to the media later, she advised the public not to have any misconceptions about getting the vaccine. She said that all the eligible people get the vaccine.

In the recent past, Kavitha's husband Anil tested positive for coronavirus following which all the family members moved to home quarantine.

Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, minister Niranjan Reddy also got vaccinated. MP Santosh along with his wife Rohini got their first vaccine shot at NIMS in Hyderabad. "All the people should get vaccinated without any fear and there is no risk in getting vaccinated and nothing to fear," he said.