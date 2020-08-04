Hyderabad: Mobile Covid-19 lab conducts free tests

Hyderabad: The state health department has rolled out a mobile Covid-19 testing facility in Volvo buses and is reaching out to people right in their localities in Karwan constituency.



On Tuesday, Covid-19 Mobile Vehicle of Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test facility was run at Toli Masjid area in Division-65 Karwan and the service was inaugurated by Corporator M Rajender Yadav along with medical officer and other party leaders.

According to the Corporator, the Volvo bus with 10 counters for RT-PCR test, visited all Covid-19 affected areas, remote places, slums and containment zones and offered Covid-19 tests for free. "More than 300 tests were done in Karwan division areas under Karwan Constituency..

"The advantage of mobile testing labs that service at their doorsteps in localities, basti, slums etc enables public to get tested for Covid-19 easily. These mobile labs are tailed by ambulance which would immediately shift those tested Covid-19 positive patients to hospitals," he added. The bus also visited Langar Houz, Prashant Nagar, Ambedkar School area and its surrounding areas.