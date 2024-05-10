Hyderabad: Modi is ‘Maut ka Saudagar’ says K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad : Alleging that the Congress government is completely inactive, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday expressed doubts over its existence during the next six months. Addressing a roadshow in Karimnagar in support of party candidate B Vinod Kumar, Rao lashed out at the government alleging that except for the free bus service, no other guarantee has been implemented. He charged that the government deceived people with fake promises asking whether women got Rs 2,500/month, the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ of Rs 15,000 and others.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and another leader Alka Lamba have openly lied that they have given Rs 2,500 for women. This is nothing but deceiving people. You have make promises when you are strong enough to implement them,” he said. Rao cautioned farmers alleging that CM Revanth Reddy was talking dangerously to restrict the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ to those with five acres. He asked where a farmer with six acres should go? He asked voters to elect good people so that all good things happen in their lives.

Rao called upon people to defeat both Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad candidate D Arvind. Bandi never spoke in Parliament. “Don’t know whether he talks in Hindi or English. When we cannot understand his language, can you decode it?” he asked. The BRS chief attacked the BJP on its policies. He said none of the promises made by PM Narendra Modi were fulfilled. “They show the fear of Pakistan… Pulwama. Don’t get carried away with Modi's emotional blackmail. He became the reason for the death of 750 farmers in Delhi and he later apologised. That is the reason why he became ‘Maut ka Saudagar’,” Rao quipped.