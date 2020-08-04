Hyderabad: More erring hospitals to face action

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has hinted at action against one or two more corporate hospitals that were found to violate government orders on Covid treatment and fleece the patients inhumanly in these testing times.



When asked about the action taken only against Deccan Hospital while thousand-odd complaints have been received so far, the Minister said that the department-appointed panel has started to look into grievances from Monday only.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Eatala said that his department's intention was not to take action right away as private hospitals and labs were catering to some sections after they were allowed to work following the court directions. We appealed to private hospitals not to look at this opportunity to commercialize and mint money, but sadly it is falling on deaf ears, at least on some hospitals, he added.

Eatala was highly critical of the way some private hospitals were demanding Rs 2 to 3 lakh upfront to get an admission, charging Rs one lakh per day for treatment and also not leaving the opportunity to demand Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh additional amount from deceased patient's family members. We fixed a ceiling of Rs 4000 for general ward, Rs 7,500 for ICU treatment and Rs 9,000 for ICU treatment on ventilator, but some hospitals are not following these rates, Eatala said.

Meanwhile, Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda has decided to request the Health department to consider reviewing its decision barring covid treatment to new patients.

Hospital COO Dr Lily Saleem stated that they would submit a letter to the Director, Public Health and DMHO, Hyderabad to this effect. She said that 45 Covid patients were in the hospital when they came to know of the order through the media. Of them 30 patients have moderate or severe symptoms and they are being looked after irrespective of the fresh developments.

When asked about allegations of exorbitant charges, she stated that it was not true and we put our version before a team of officials that enquired into a recent case of a patient. This decision has come as a shock for all of us, the COO added.

On the other hand, opposition parties in the State smelt a rat in the Health department's action which they alleged was selective. A noted hospital with three branches in the city had faced flak on various social media over sky high charges, but no action was taken, Congress leader Indira Shobhan rued.