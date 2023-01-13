Hyderabad: Most of the recruitments are done in the education sector: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that most of the government jobs filled by the Telangana government were in the education department.



She said that the state government had issued notifications in higher education and vacancies in school education would also be filled. She was speaking after launching the TSUTF 5th State-level Conference at Manneguda on Friday.

Sabitha Indira Reddy said that the education system has faced many challenges due to Corona and appreciated the contribution of teachers to digital education teaching during the crisis was unforgettable. She said that only teachers have the power to bring change to society.

Professor Nageshwar and Chukka Ramaiah praised the role being played by the TSUTF for the welfare of teachers.

Kerala State Government Whip Shailaja Teacher, ZP Chairperson Thigala Anita Reddy, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Jaipal Yadav, MLC Narsireddy, former MLC Professor Nageshwar, District Library Corporation Chairman Sattu Venkataramana Reddy and others attended the event.