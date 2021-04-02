Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire in Tarnaka

In yet another incident, a moving car caught on fire near the Tarnaka metro station here on Friday afternoon. However, no casualties were reported as the driver was alerted and escaped after noticing flames from the engine.

The car was heading towards Uppal from the Mettuguda when the incident occurred. The car driver alerted the fire fighters who rushed to the spot and doused immediately. The car was completely damaged in the fire.

It was suspected that a short circuit might have led to the fire.

Last week, a car caught fire on tank bund road. No casualties were reported as the people inside the car got down from the vehicle on seeing the fire.