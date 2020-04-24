Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hands over safety kits to CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The MP of Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday handed over 350 safety kits to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar. Each kit contained 10 masks, 10 gloves and 1 sanitiser. In another programme, the employees of Keka Company in Madhapur contributed 6,000 sanitiser bottles to the police department.



After the conclusion the event, the Commissioner stated, "As the holy month of Ramzan is starting from Saturday, I convey my wishes to the Muslim community."

He further added, "I also want to urge each and every Muslim brother to celebrate the festivities of Ramzan by staying at home and by maintaining the social distance. Muslim brothers should not get together at one place under any circumstances, if not we will be forced to take strict action by booking cases against them."

"The lockdown has been reaping fruits since last few days and the next 15 days are more crucial. So it's very important that every Muslim brother shall remain at home and cooperate with the government and police in defeating the deadly virus," stated the officer.