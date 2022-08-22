Hyderabad: Munawar thanks city police for good work

Hyderabad: After stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui successfully performed his show 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Hyderabad on Saturday, he thanked the Telangana police for protecting him and the audience.

Following the life threats from right-wingers, heavy security surrounded the event Shilpakala Vedika in Hitech city, both inside and outside the hall where Munawar was performing. Around 2,300 Munawar's fans attended the show for two-and-a-half hours. Many of his fans took to social media to share their reviews and glimpses. In one such video clip, Munawar is seen thanking the City police for protecting him and the audience.

In a viral video, Munawar was heard saying, "Humne yeh isiliye kar dikhaya kyunki yahan pe yeh log (by showing policemen) hume protect kar rahe hai."

"Inhone bahut mehnat kari hain aur iss mehnat ko hum waste nahi karenge, internet pe kisiko gaali deke. So, I would like to say, thank you, Hyderabad police," he said.

Mentioning thanks, he tweeted, "Thank you Hyderabad ki public for your love and thanks for letting me spread love and laughter in your city," he tweeted by tagging Minister K T Rama Rao and Cyberabad police.

However, BJP MLA Raja Singh said that other State governments have cancelled his programs.

And, in Hyderabad the TRS government allowed and gave him full police protection. The security measures taken were on par with the visit of the Prime Minister of a country," he added.

Earlier this year, in January his show in the city was cancelled after Raja Singh and other BJP leaders made threats. In an event, Minister K T Rama Rao said, "We do not cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically."

He openly invited comedians, Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui, to perform in Hyderabad.

Accepting the invitation, Munawar Faruqui held a show in city which was a huge success, despite facing several hurdles.