Hyderabad: Narsingi police seeks custody of socialite Shilpa Chowdary

The Narsingi police have sought seven-day custody of Hyderabad socialite Shilpa Chowdary in connection with multi-crore cheating case.

Shilpa Chowdary and her husband allegedly cheated several people by promising them higher interests on their investments in real-estate business. Based on a complaint registered by a woman named Divya seeking return of Rs 1.5 crore that was collected from her by the couple, the Narsingi police registered a case and arrested the couple on Saturday.

Later, the police filed a petition in high court seeking custody of Shilpa in order to collect complete details of the case. The high court will hear the plea today.

