New Mayor sets her priorities right

Hyderabad: Safety of women, healthcare, development of road network and improving drainage system in the city will be the focus of the newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi the first woman mayor of the city after the formation of Telangana.

Speaking to The Hans India, after winning the mayoral election, Vijaya Laxmi said she will focus on ensuring that the poor get benefits of the welfare schemes of the government and will see that no injustice was done for the underprivileged. She emphasised that regardless of party, she will treat all the women corporators as their family members. She further said that she will not allow corruption and will deal with iron hand against those who indulge in corrupt practices.

She said Hyderabad has been developing at a very fast pace and she would put in all possible efforts to see that the basic infrastructure facilities like roads and drainage are on par with international standards.

Vijaya Laxmi expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao for choosing two women for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

She appealed to all the members to cooperate with the chair during the session and avoid any kind of ruckus. Discussion, she said, will help in finding solution to all problems. She however added that she will not tolerate if the opposition members try to create chaos in the house during its meetings. "I will not accept any sort of unnecessary protests and if they go beyond limits," she added.