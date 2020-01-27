Hyderabad: New patrol vehicles to make NH-44 safer

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police launched Highway patrol vehicles to tackle with increased vehicular movement and vulnerable accident spots on NH 44. The newly launched patrol vehicles will cover the stretch of 54 Km starting from Hasan Nagar crossroads, Rajendranagar police limits to Hamid cotton mills, Shadnagar police limits. The two patrol vehicles will work round-the-clock with one sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, one constable and a driver. Commissioner VC Sajjanar, while flagging off the two vehicles at Medchal ITI College, said that the teams will check on drunk and driving, no helmet, cell phone driving, no seat belt, passengers in goods vehicles and speeding. He requested the public not to use earphones while driving and crossing roads. They will also check the sale and consumption of liquor at unauthorized places on the highway.



The patrolling staff will help citizens in case of vehicle breakdown, exhaustion of fuel, route direction and guide visually impaired persons. They will also educate villagers, schoolchildren and auto-rickshaw drivers on social issues, women and road safety. They will also coordinate with hospitals, police stations, ambulances, Road Transport Office and National Highway authorities too with the help of Cyberabad Jagruti Police Kalabrindas and 37 public addressing systems (PAS) at various signals in Cyberabad limits.

The patrol officers will also be responsible for reporting on issues such as poor illumination, road marking, road damages, signage and vehicle checking during emergencies, the Commissioner said. Public can provide feedback on the Highway Patrol Police to the Control Room on 8500411111.

DCP Traffic S M Vijay Kumar thanked Balanagar DCP Padmaja, Traffic and L& O police for immediately responding for the Highway patrolling vehicles. There will be 24X7 Surveillance with the help of Highway Patrolling Vehicles.

The Cyberabad Police appealed to the public to use the services of the Highway Patrol Police on NH 44 in Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Shadnagar areas and help Cyberabad Police in ensuring safety.

Accident response: Cordoning the spot, first-aid, shifting injured to hospital, photography/Videography, informing L&O police, 108, etc.

Enforcement: Drunken Drive, helmet, triple riding, overcrowding in autos, extra projection, cell phone use, seat belt, passengers in goods vehicle, over speeding, etc, controlling sale and consumption of alcohol at unauthorised places and other illegal activities along the highway.

Helping public in need: Break down, fuel exhaust, route/direction, visibly lost people, coordination with hospitals, PSs, RTO, 108, NHAI.

Reports on: Illumination, markings, road damages, signboards and Nakabandi in emergency situation.