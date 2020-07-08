Hyderabad: NGO HHF renders free Covid care services

Hyderabad: With relentless spurt in Coronavirus cases in city, health-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has launched started Covid-19 emergency care services for the poor people who are affected by the virus.



According to HHF, in view of the present health emergency in the city, it started the Covid emergency care services by providing free oxygen cylinders, ambulance service for patients etc. "We are providing free home supply of 65kg oxygen cylinders, with Pulse oximeters for medically prescribed Covid suspected and positive case under home isolation care. We are also arranging free refilling with no security deposit," said Mujtaba Hassan Askari of HHF.

Askari said all patients on Oxygen therapy would be medically supervised and monitored by a competent team of doctors through online round-the-clock command and control centre. Patients would be provided inflammatory markers test, if advised by doctors, at their doorsteps free of cost.

For the patients in emergency cases, the HHF is also providing free ambulance services fitted with oxygen, the patients will be extended free drop and pick-up from hospitals in the containment zones.

Apart from this HHF is also providing services for any Covid emergency in providing assistance are available at Osmania General Hospital, Chest Hospital and District Hospital in King Kothi.

Moreover, HHF team is also giving service at Govt Maternity, Petlaburj, Govt Community Center, Barkas, Govt M N Area hospital, Malakpet for Pregnant Women who are facing difficulty in seeking treatment, said Mujtaba Askari.