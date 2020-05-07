Hyderabad: NGO takes to webinars to push child rights

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO, Save the Children, has been conducting webinars in English through Skype on multi thematic topics and has been spreading awareness on child rights and issues since the announcement of lockdown.

They are available on alternate days from 4 pm to 5 pm, except weekends.

As part of the series, a webinar on psycho-social care with focus on first aid was conducted on Wednesday by Prabhat Kumar, the child protection advisor at the NGO.

"We have so far reached out to 400 people including DIETS, teachers, university faculty, NGOs, government departments etc. The recorded sessions are sent to a wider audience in the child rights network," he added

Vikas Gora, the deputy director of Save the Children (south zone), said, ""We are utilising the opportunity of lockdown to rope in experts from across the country to share their knowledge and newer ways of working in this scenario."

The intention is to build a culture of preparedness and resilience and facilitate learning on topics that impact children such as psychology, child protection, abuse, gender-based violence, school-based preparedness, health and nutrition, positive parenting, home-based preparedness, role of media etc.

As many as 40 viewers across the country joined in the webinar and made it a great hit, added Gora.