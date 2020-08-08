Hyderabad: NGOs join hands to provide free Covid service

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Al Hamd Foundation in collaboration with Muslim Education Social and Cultural Organization (MESCO) has launched Covid-19 emergency relief services which include doorstep delivery of immunity boosting medicines and free ambulance service to the needy.



According to MESCO secretary Dr Fakhruddin Mohammed, 7 ambulances and 2 mortuary vehicles are now operating to help transport affected people to and from hospitals for the past couple of days. A 'homecare service' introduced by these two organizations aims to provide medical assistance to patients with basic to moderate level infection by trained and experienced medical and paramedical staff. The services include oxygen support to the needy.

"The service is being provided free of cost for deserving and needy patients, while for others it is available at a subsidized price," he said. The initiative is part of joint operations by MESCO and Al Hamd Foundation to help Covid-19 patients and their families during financial and psychological turmoil.

"These services are the need of the hour to combat the Covid-19 pandemic that has triggered turmoil and financial devastation, driving to psychological trauma," Abdul Azeem, chairman, Al Hamd Foundation Mohammed said. Earlier, Advisor to Telangana government A K Khan flagged off the vehicles at MESCO auditorium in Malakpet. Eminent cardiologist Dr Wasif Azam detailed the preventive measures to be taken to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection during the programme.