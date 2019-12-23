Trending :
Hyderabad: NIMS doctors remove bullet from teenager's body

Hyderabad: NIMS doctors remove bullet from teenager's body
Highlights

Doctors of Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) were shocked after they found a bullet in the teenager's back after she complained of severe...

Doctors of Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) were shocked after they found a bullet in the teenager's back after she complained of severe back pain. After a surgery, the doctors removed the bullet alerted the Panjagutta police.

Asma Begum (19), a resident of Jahanuma area of Falaknuma went to NIMS hospital on Saturday morning complaining severe back pain. The doctors performed a surgery around 4.30 am on the same day and informed the police on Sunday after removing the bullet.

The police said that neither Asma nor her mother failed to respond when questioned about the bullet. Asma and her mother told the police that they don't know how the bullet was lodged in the back.

The police seized the bullet and sent it for lab.

Asma is the daughter of Mohammad Nazeer who is a private employee. She completed her seventh standard and is working as a domestic help.

