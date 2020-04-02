Hyderabad: No entry for Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at Pragathi Bhavan?

Hyderabad: In view of the spread of Covid-19 from all those who had attended the Jamaat, a religious gathering at a Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi, as a precautionary measure, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday decided to maintain distance from Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

It seems the CMO did not inform the Home Minister about this and hence he came to Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday to attend the high-level review meeting on coronavirus convened by the Chief Minister. But to his embarrassment, at the entry point of Pragathi Bhavan, he was told that there was no entry for him.Mahmood Ali spoke to some officials in the CMO sitting in his car and then left the place.

Mahmood Ali clarifies: Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali rubbished the media reports that he was not allowed to enter Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's camp office on Wednesday. The Minister clarified in a press statement that before entering the CM camp office, he received a phone call from his office that some visitors are waiting to meet him. To address their grievances, the Minister said, he returned to his office. There is no such instance that the security forces denied him from entering the Pragathi Bhavan , he added.