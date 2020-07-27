Hyderabad: No Mass immersion of Ganesh idols this year due corona pandemic

Hyderabad: The corona pandemic has left an impact on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has decided to avoid mass immersion program.

However, the Samithi members have decided to celebrate festival in a simple manner. "In wake of the covid situation in the country and also in the state, we have decided to celebrate festival in a simple manner. Already cases are increasing everyday and. It will not be correct to have mass gatherings and become a reason for spread of virus," said Samithi General Secretary Bhagwant Rao here on Monday.

The Samithi has called upon the pandal organisers to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by governments with limited members. The festival starts from Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 and immersion takes place on Ananta Chaturdashi on September 1.