Hyderabad: No social distancing please, we're mantris !

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders including ministers are defeating the very idea of social distancing being followed in wake of the spreading coronavirus as they are going to different areas with the large number of followers and, at times they are not wearing masks.



The government has been asking the citizens to observe social distancing and imposed restrictions on the movement in wake of the coronavirus. The authorities are allowing only one person from a family and put restrictions on assembly of five or more persons. The authorities could convince the citizens to some extent with the use of police forces. However, the VIPs are going against the idea of social distancing. The leaders including ministers are visiting places like markets and enquiring but in the meantime, the large number of followers, officials accompanying them is defeating the idea of social distancing.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav travelled to different areas on Thursday and followed with him was his followers and team of officials. Yadav visited Erragadda agricultural market, a supermarket in Yousufguda, talked to hostel managements in SR Nagar. He asked people to take precautions in wake of the spread of virus. He also urged the hostel managements not to close down the hostels as it would cause inconvenience to the people. The minister did not wear mask while he was going through the market area. Jubilee Hills MLA M Gopinath too went around his constituency but he did not prevent his followers, who were in large numbers and some were not wearing the masks. There were around 10 to 15 people around the MLA when he was going through the market areas in his constituency.

There were some who were following the directions of maintaining social distancing. Minister E Dayakar Rao maintained less staff along with him and also applied masks while he was visiting the markets. The minister took stock of the prices of vegetables in the agricultural markets in Warangal district and asked the vendors to stick boards with price list. The R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy also took precautions while interacting with the people in the Nizamabad district.















