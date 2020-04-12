Hyderabad: Notorious teenage thief lands in jail

Hyderabad: East Zone Task Force on Saturday arrested a notorious house burglar Jatavath Mahesh (19) as the accused has committed more than 50 burglaries till date and seized 37 tolas of gold, 50 tulas of silver and two bikes, all worth Rs 15 lakh.

According to task force police, the accused got addicted to burglaries from the age of 15 and has committed multiple robberies in tri-commissionerates. He was arrested earlier by Vanasthalipuram police and remanded to government special home for boys in Gajularamaram. During his stay at the special home, the accused was sent to National Academy of Construction in Gachibowli to attend plumbing and electrician classes. But he escaped from the National Academy on March 11 this year and started robberies.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, in a press conference said that, the teenager hails from Nalgonda district and due to his financial background he moved to the city. As he was illiterate, he could not fetch any work, so he decided to commit robberies.

He noted, "Despite the teenager being sent to special home he did not change his behaviour.

He was sent to a special home because he was a juvenile. But now, he will be tried in the courts of law as a major and we will ensure that he gets strict punishment for the offences which he has committed." The task force had received a tip-off about his movements in Kanchanbagh area. Upon receiving the information, task force along with Kanchanbagh police arrested him while he was planning his next target.

He was later on handed over to Kanchanbagh PS for further investigation.